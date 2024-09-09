Futures spread up 612bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 612 bps to 17.56 percent on the last day of the outgoing week up from 11.45 percent a week earlier.

Trading activities on the futures counter declined significantly as average daily volumes fell by 56 percent to 157.49 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 357.88 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter also decreased by 65.6 percent to Rs 4.63 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 13.44 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024