AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

TIFF 2024: Pamela Anderson takes star turn as ‘The Last Showgirl’

TORONTO: Pamela Anderson portrays a veteran Las Vegas showgirl forced to confront an uncertain future when she...
Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2024 03:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TORONTO: Pamela Anderson portrays a veteran Las Vegas showgirl forced to confront an uncertain future when she suddenly finds herself out of a job in ‘The Last Showgirl,’ a heartfelt drama that made its premiere on Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

A story about what goes on behind the bright lights of Vegas, the film stars Anderson as Shelley, a 50-year-old dancer who must reinvent herself when the floor show in which she performs suddenly closes after a 30-year run on the Strip.

Supported by a cast that includes Dave Bautista and Jamie Lee Curtis, Anderson took on the challenging role after last year’s Netflix documentary ‘Pamela: A Love Story,’ which offered an intimate portrait of the ‘Baywatch’ actor’s life and career in her own words.

“There was just a gut instinct about Pamela that I was compelled by, and then seeing her documentary really solidified that choice,” Gia Coppola, who directed ‘The Last Showgirl,’ told Reuters at the premiere.

“I knew that no one else could play this role but her and add the same meaning,” said Coppola, whose directorial credits include 2013’s ‘Palo Alto’ and ‘Mainstream’ in 2020.

Anderson, a 57-year-old actor, animal rights activist and model, began her storied career in 1989 when she was discovered at a football game in her native British Columbia.

That led to a modeling opportunity with Playboy magazine that catapulted her into the spotlight and opened the doors to her acting career.

Curtis, who plays a cocktail waitress and Shelley’s best friend in the movie, said working with Anderson was the main attraction for her.

“I did the movie because she was going to be in the movie,” Curtis told Reuters on the red carpet.

Curtis, who won an Academy Award in 2023 for her work in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ said she had a scheduling conflict but was able to accept the role because the producers agreed to shoot all of her scenes in the first four days of the filming.

As for Anderson, she made a brief appearance on the red carpet on Friday, barely stopping for interviews.

“I love the way that she is walking through the BS of show business and saying, ‘I don’t need to play your game.’ I respect her for it so deeply,” Curtis said.

“I hope we will all have a newfound appreciation for her talents after they see the movie.”

TIFF Toronto Pamela Anderson

Comments

200 characters

TIFF 2024: Pamela Anderson takes star turn as ‘The Last Showgirl’

Govt embarks on drive to contain its expenditure

FBR amends Income Tax Rules: SOEs bound to approach ADRCs

Security forces thwart attack on FC Headquarters, kill four Khawarij

Pakistan renegotiating power deals with IPPs to cut costs, minister says

Nepra backs ISMO for streamlining wholesale electricity market

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Ethnic violence in India’s Manipur escalates, six killed

Over 3.27m Pakistanis sent abroad in 5 years

QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

Read more stories