Ukraine says Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack

KYIV: Ukraine’s air force said on Saturday Russia launched a total of 67 long-range drones in a mass overnight attack, 58 of which it was able to shoot down.

The air force said in a statement on the Telegram app that air defence units were scrambled into action in 11 regions across Ukraine.

Reuters correspondents in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, heard a series of explosions shortly after 3 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Saturday, some of which resounded loudly around the city centre.

Ukraine downs 22 out of 35 missiles, 20 drones used in Russian morning attack, Air Force says

Since the start of its invasion in February 2022, Moscow has launched thousands of missiles and long-range drones into Ukraine.

Kyiv’s air force said the Shahed drones were launched from two border regions in Russia as well as from the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea.