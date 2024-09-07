AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-07

Govt embarks on drive to contain its expenditure

  • Bans purchase of all types of vehicles, procurement of machinery/ equipment
Tahir Amin Published September 7, 2024 Updated September 7, 2024 09:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has notified austerity measures, including ban on purchase of all types of vehicles, procurement of machinery/ equipment and creation of new posts for controlling expenditures of the federal government.

The notification issued by the division stated that in pursuance of the Cabinet’s decision dated 27.8.2024, the following austerity measures are notified till further orders;

PM unveils his approach to economic austerity

i) There shall be a complete ban on the following expenditures with respect to the current budget. a) Purchase of all types of vehicles with the exception of operational vehicles such as ambulances and other medically equipped vehicles, fire fighting vehicles, buses and vans for educational institutions, solid waste vehicles and motorbikes; b) Procurement of machinery/ equipments with the exception of those required for hospitals/ laboratories/ agriculture/ mining/ schools; c) Creation of new posts including contingent paid/temporary posts; d) Continuation of contingent paid/temporary posts beyond one year; e) Treatment abroad at government expense; and f) All non-obligatory visits abroad where government of Pakistan funding is involved.

The notification further stated that the austerity measures notified by the Cabinet Division dated 28.2.2023 will remain applicable unless modified or withdrawn by the Federal Cabinet.

All posts lying vacant for last three years shall be abolished. Purchase of durables and creation of posts under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funded projects shall be exempted from the application of this ban.

All ministries/Divisions are requested to disseminate the above instructions to all departments under their administrative control for strict compliance, the notification concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Finance Division Federal Government PSDP vehicles austerity Austerity measures Ministries government expenditure government Divisions government budget

Comments

200 characters

Govt embarks on drive to contain its expenditure

Capacity-based model transition to take-and-pay model: 24 conditions proposed to strike new deals between govt, IPPs

Nepra backs ISMO for streamlining wholesale electricity market

MoF seeks making KE QTA mechanism in line with other Discos

QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

Extension given in sugar export shipment

Another polio case reported

China creates $230bn brokerage powerhouse

Examination by petitioners: SC asks Nepra to ensure availability of relevant papers of CPPA-G, NTDC & IPPs

Over 3.27m Pakistanis sent abroad in 5 years

Read more stories