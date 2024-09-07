AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Markets Print 2024-09-07

China stocks end at 7-month low

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

SHANGHAI: China stocks finished at seven-month lows on Friday, as sharp falls in technology and property shares outweighed gains in brokerages fuelled by consolidation bets.

The Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.81% at 2,765.81 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.81% lower at 3,231.35 points. Both recorded their lowest closing levels since Feb 5.

For the week, the SSEC lost 2.69%, while the CSI300 slumped 2.71%.

China’s former central bank governor Yi Gang said the country should focus on fighting deflationary pressure as the economy struggles to lift off despite a raft of policy support measures.

The central bank hinted at more easing on Thursday, but investors interpreted the signal as official recognition of economic weakness.

On the day, the consumer staples sector ended down 0.97%, the real estate index lost 1.45% and the healthcare sub-index dropped 1.76%. Bucking the trend, brokerages jumped after Guotai Junan Securities agreed to acquire rival Haitong Securities, fuelling expectations of further industry consolidations.

This includes potential deals between CICC and China Galaxy Securities, as well as Citic Securities and China Securities, Hua Chuang Securities said in a note.

CICC’s Shanghai-listed shares jumped as much as 8% before finishing up 2.19%. Galaxy Securities soared 10% to hit a two-month high before easing to finish up 4.93%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.61% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.703%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.31%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.72%.

The Hong Kong market was suspended from trading due to super typhoon Yagi.

