Life & Style

George Clooney, Brad Pitt likely to reunite for ‘Ocean’s 14’

BR Life & Style Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 05:57pm

Fresh off the debut of their new film ‘Wolfs’ in Venice, ace duo George Clooney and Brad Pitt are reportedly in talks for reuniting in ‘Ocean’s 14’ – a new iteration of their classic heist film.

According to Deadline, Clooney said there is a strong script in place, and that Warner Bros have been quietly developing the film.

Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and the rest of the ensemble are also expected to join in.

Clooney and Pitt first made their franchise debuts as Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan when the classic remake was released in 2001 and returned for two sequels, the last of which was 2007’s ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’.

The franchises spurred stellar casts including Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac and Andy Garcia.

‘Ocean’s 8’, a spinoff starring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, was released in 2018 and also became a box office hit.

What to watch this September: ‘Wolfs’, ‘Mastaani’, ‘Frasier’

Clooney and Pitt will next be seen in ‘Wolfs’ - an old-fashioned crime caper where they play lone-wolf professional fixers who are forced to work together with comically unfortunate consequences.

The film will stream on Apple TV+ on September 27.

