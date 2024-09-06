AGL 31.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.98%)
DCL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
DFML 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.92%)
DGKC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.64%)
HUBC 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.12%)
MLCF 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
NBP 58.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.34%)
OGDC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.77%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.35%)
PPL 113.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
TOMCL 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TPLP 8.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
TRG 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.14%)
UNITY 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.46%)
BR100 8,364 Increased By 17.7 (0.21%)
BR30 27,001 Increased By 92.2 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,023 Increased By 159.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 25,048 Increased By 22.3 (0.09%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India to extend sugar export ban to boost local supplies, ethanol output, sources say

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 02:08pm

MUMBAI: India plans to extend a ban on sugar exports for the second straight year as the world’s biggest consumer of the sweetener grapples with the prospects of lower cane output, government sources said.

New Delhi also plans to raise the price at which oil companies buy ethanol from sugar mills as part of efforts to boost supplies of the biofuel, said the sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

They did not wish to be identified as deliberations were not public.

India’s absence from the world market would further squeeze global supplies, propping up benchmark prices in New York and London.

New Delhi plans to prohibit mills from exporting sugar when supplies from Brazil, the world’s top producer and supplier of the sweetener, are expected to drop because of a drought in the South American nation.

“In the current crop scenario, there is no space for sugar exports,” said one of the government sources.

“After fulfilling the local sugar demand, our next priority is ethanol blending, and we need much more cane to meet the ethanol blending targets.”

Seeking to curb carbon emissions, India aims to increase the share of ethanol in gasoline to 20% by 2025-26, from 13%-14% now.

Indian sugar mills such as E.I.D.-Parry, Balrampur Chini Mills, Shree Renuka, Bajaj Hindusthan, and Dwarikesh Sugar have increased their ethanol production capacity in the last few years.

The government is also considering an increase in ethanol procurement price by more than 5% for the new marketing season beginning November, sources said.

Late last month, a government order said India would allow sugar mills to use cane juice or syrup to produce ethanol starting in November.

India’s plans to extend a ban on sugar exports and raise domestic ethanol prices have not been previously reported. Both measures are likely to be announced later this month.

A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

India, also the world’s biggest sugar producer after Brazil, banned mills from exporting the sweetener during the current season that began on Oct. 1, 2023.

That was the first sugar export curb time in seven years.

Ukraine’s sugar output forecast to fall to 1.55m MT in 2024

New Delhi allowed mills to export only 6.1 million metric tons of sugar during the last season, nearly half of the country’s total shipment in 2021-22.

Sugar output during the next 2024-25 season is likely to fall to 32 million metric tons from this year’s 34 million tons due to the adverse impact of last year’s patchy rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka states, the sources said.

“The world will need shipments from India in 2025, as Brazil’s production is expected to be lower. Without Indian exports, global prices will rise further,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

India Sugar

Comments

200 characters

India to extend sugar export ban to boost local supplies, ethanol output, sources say

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

China, IMF: PM asks MoF to follow key matters up

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

Karsaz accident: suspect granted bail after victims’ family pardons her

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

Another Pakistani company to establish subsidiary in UAE: Symmetry Group announces plan

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

In rare move, Georgia arrests father of teen suspected in school shooting

Read more stories