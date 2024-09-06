AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.42%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.55%)
DFML 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1%)
DGKC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.52%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.64%)
HUBC 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
MLCF 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
NBP 58.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.34%)
OGDC 137.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.93%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.35%)
PPL 112.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 57.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TPLP 8.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 51.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.12%)
UNITY 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.46%)
BR100 8,364 Increased By 17.7 (0.21%)
BR30 27,001 Increased By 92.2 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,054 Increased By 190.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 25,054 Increased By 27.6 (0.11%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 02:09pm

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained its upward trajectory for the second straight session on Friday in line with an increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,400, clocking in at Rs263,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs225,908 after it registered an increase of Rs1,200, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price gained Rs2,000 to settle Rs262,100.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,518 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $15 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate Gold Spot gold markets Gold spot rates UAE Golden Visa golden visa gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

China, IMF: PM asks MoF to follow key matters up

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

Karsaz accident: suspect granted bail after victims’ family pardons her

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

Another Pakistani company to establish subsidiary in UAE: Symmetry Group announces plan

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

In rare move, Georgia arrests father of teen suspected in school shooting

Read more stories