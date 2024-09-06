Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained its upward trajectory for the second straight session on Friday in line with an increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,400, clocking in at Rs263,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs225,908 after it registered an increase of Rs1,200, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price gained Rs2,000 to settle Rs262,100.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,518 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $15 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.