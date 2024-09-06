Defence Day today

LAHORE: The Defence Day is being celebrated with enthusiasm on Friday (today), to pay respect to the defenders of the country.

September 6 is celebrated every year by the nation, as the Defence Day of Pakistan, to commemorate the country’s finest hour when its armed forces frustrated a surprise attack by its numerically superior Indian armed forces in 1965.

On this memorable day, the people of Pakistan stood united as one solid edifice to meet the onslaught of an enemy that chose the cover of darkness to achieve its heinous ends of occupying our motherland.

The day will dawn with the recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers for the country’s prosperity in mosques.

Officers of Pak Army, Frontier Corps will offer ‘Fateha’ for the fallen heroes of the nation and would lay floral wreath at different Yadgar-e-Shuhada set up in various parts of the country. Rallies will also be taken out to par rich tribute to martyrs on the Defence Day. Radio and TV channels will present special programmes.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the Defence Day, said that Sept 6, 1965 is a golden chapter in the defence history of Pakistan, when its armed forces and people stood united and retaliated against the aggression of cowardly enemy.

The CM said that brave sons of soil wrote unprecedented stories of bravery and courage and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy. She said that history of world is unable to present any other such example of bravery and courage which was exhibited by the Pak armed forces.

The CM paid homage to the martyrdom of the heroes of 1965 war and said that they had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their motherland and we salute them, adding that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the homeland are our pride, glory and honour. “Today we need the same spirit and unity, which was exhibited during the 1965 war, the whole nation and armed forces are united for the solidarity of the country,” the CM said.

