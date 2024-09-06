Pak cos participate in 24 Fintech 2024 exhibition

ISLAMABAD: The 24 Fintech 2024 exhibition held from 3-5 September 2024 in Riyadh, celebrated the best in Fintech and provided key opportunities for companies to expand their reach and enhance their knowledge.

According to a statement released by Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday, among the highlights was the participation of eight leading Fintech companies from Pakistan, showcased their innovations and engaged with global industry leaders.

A key feature was Shahzad Shahid, CEO of TPS, who delivered a keynote presentation on “The Future of Payments with Digital Wallets & Open Banking” offering valuable insights into the future of financial technology.

Ahmad Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also participated in the event. The embassy facilitated several arrangements for the Pakistani delegation, including pavilion booking and networking opportunities.

A networking dinner at the ambassador’s residence further enabled meaningful interactions and collaboration among attendees.

“Overall, 24 Fintech 2024 was a significant event that fostered connections, shared knowledge, and advanced the global Fintech industry. It also helped to promote and position Pakistani Fintech companies globally,” it added.

