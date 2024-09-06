AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-06

Pak cos participate in 24 Fintech 2024 exhibition

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: The 24 Fintech 2024 exhibition held from 3-5 September 2024 in Riyadh, celebrated the best in Fintech and provided key opportunities for companies to expand their reach and enhance their knowledge.

According to a statement released by Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday, among the highlights was the participation of eight leading Fintech companies from Pakistan, showcased their innovations and engaged with global industry leaders.

A key feature was Shahzad Shahid, CEO of TPS, who delivered a keynote presentation on “The Future of Payments with Digital Wallets & Open Banking” offering valuable insights into the future of financial technology.

Ahmad Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also participated in the event. The embassy facilitated several arrangements for the Pakistani delegation, including pavilion booking and networking opportunities.

A networking dinner at the ambassador’s residence further enabled meaningful interactions and collaboration among attendees.

“Overall, 24 Fintech 2024 was a significant event that fostered connections, shared knowledge, and advanced the global Fintech industry. It also helped to promote and position Pakistani Fintech companies globally,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Saudi Arabia KSA fintech Riyadh Pakistani companies 24 Fintech 2024 exhibition financial technology Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh

Comments

200 characters

Pak cos participate in 24 Fintech 2024 exhibition

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories