PARTLY FACETIOUS: A culture of freebies or a culture of defeat?

“Well, we do have very limited fiscal space, so I would strongly urge…” “Indeed we do and God bless the Sharifs - they extend freebies to the people who are getting poorer by the day - 41 percent of poverty level last year…”

“Right; free laptops to the deserving students, government land at a fraction of the cost to recipients of high salaries at the taxpayers’ expense – though that began way before the Sharifs, free scooters though I would suggest to Notification Maryam Nawaz to use a scooter around town as a role model for girls, and the latest 14 rupees per unit subsidy on electricity bill of those households who consume less than 500 units per month for two months, at the tax payers’ expense, and that leaves little money to spend on improving education and health and…”

“Then there were crores given to Arshad Nadeem, the Olympic javelin champion.”

“I don’t resent that, Nadeem made the entire nation proud! The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless did that when he won the country the World Cup in cricket, but my point is if you have personal money that your ten generations cannot possibly spend....”

“Let’s not go there - so what did you want to say when you mentioned the limited fiscal space?”

“Ah sorry yes thank you for reminding me, it was important. I would suggest that given the limited fiscal space which limits our federal and provincial governments’ capacity to provide health care for the poor and vulnerable and need I add the few thousands given every three months under the Benazir Income Support Programme is not enough to feed a family of four for more than a month, we should encourage our people to use food known for health and/or medicinal properties.”

“That makes sense, but that too has a cost, you know! Advertisements are not cheap.”

“Right but a good move, I propose doctors and the media work together to spread knowledge of herbal plants.”

“Right, but you know there are some plants that religion dictates must not be used and…”

“I am not referring to plants with hallucinogenic properties, actually I am referring to foods that are encouraged in our religion for their health benefits.”

“I am sure, but is there a specific item you have in mind?”

“Yes, honey, and I am saddened to note that honey is commonly not identified properly by our law enforcement agencies. Warrants were issued against Gandapur for possessing a bottle of honey…”

“Given our legal system is so dependent on plea bargainers, could Sharjeel Memon be used as a witness by the defence…”

“That’s over and done with.”

“What about that famous actress…”

“I see what you mean! Well, I hear in the West they do a spot breathalyser test on drivers, so I would recommend procurement of breathalysers…”

“I agree I mean the benefits of honey are many – it is rich in antioxidants, lowers blood pressure, improves cholesterol, reduces triglycerides…”

“Indeed.”

