Markets Print 2024-09-06
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 05, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.33 280.25 AED 75.98 76.30
EURO 308.30 310.51 SAR 74.19 74.55
GBP 366.22 368.51 INTERBANK 278.60 278.75
JPY 1.91 1.96
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments