BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 05, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,863.34
High: 79,154.3
Low: 78,578.02
Net Change: 15.33
Volume (000): 132,198
Value (000): 6,442,210
Makt Cap (000) 2,454,987,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,738.41
NET CH (+) 26.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,569.43
NET CH (+) 41.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,936.93
NET CH (+) 132.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,649.22
NET CH (-) 102.84
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,214.87
NET CH (-) 43.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,009.07
NET CH (-) 6.50
------------------------------------
As on: 05-September-2024
====================================
