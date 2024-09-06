KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 05, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,863.34 High: 79,154.3 Low: 78,578.02 Net Change: 15.33 Volume (000): 132,198 Value (000): 6,442,210 Makt Cap (000) 2,454,987,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,738.41 NET CH (+) 26.51 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,569.43 NET CH (+) 41.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,936.93 NET CH (+) 132.20 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,649.22 NET CH (-) 102.84 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,214.87 NET CH (-) 43.15 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,009.07 NET CH (-) 6.50 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-September-2024 ====================================

