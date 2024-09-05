Taxing absentee landlords could generate Rs79.61bn: experts

ISLAMABAD: A research study has revealed that the government of Pakistan can generate at least Rs79.61 billion annually by taxing absentee landlords in Pakistan.

Irfan Ahmad Baig from MNS University of Agriculture Multan; while sharing the findings of his research study, on the concluding day of the 4th RASTA Conference 2024, organized by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), here on Wednesday.

Baig, while discussing the complexities of taxing rental income in the agriculture sector, stated that the sector can raise substantial revenue for public services and equitable growth, saying that reforms are needed for better tax collection and compliance, especially for rental incomes.

Baig in his presentation shed light on the skewed land distribution in Pakistan, where a small percentage of large landowners hold a significant portion of the land. He argued for comprehensive agrarian tax reform to address this disparity and suggested that taxing absentee landlords could be an effective way to generate revenue for public services and infrastructure development.

Khair Muhammad Kakar from UET Khuzdar presented a comprehensive analysis of the impact of government policies on olive production in Pakistan. His research highlighted that while government initiatives have promoted olive cultivation, several challenges persist, such as limited technical knowledge among farmers, inadequate access to quality plant materials, and insufficient processing facilities.

Kakar emphasized the need for consistent and targeted policy interventions to overcome these barriers and enhance olive production, particularly, in regions like Balochistan, which show considerable potential.

Khair Muhammad Kakar explored critical topics such as the impact of government policies on olive production in Pakistan, the political economy of wheat subsidy and food security in Gilgit-Baltistan, and taxing rental income in agriculture.

Saranjam Muhammad from Karakoram International University, Gilgit, provided an in-depth examination of the political economy of wheat subsidies and food security in Gilgit-Baltistan. His study revealed that despite the region receiving substantial wheat subsidies since the 1970s, food insecurity remains a significant issue, affecting over 50 per cent of the population.

Baig’s analysis identified inefficiencies in the subsidy distribution, with wealthier households benefiting disproportionately. He recommended a targeted subsidy approach, improved transparency in distribution, and support for local agriculture to address these inefficiencies and enhance food security in the region.

Dr. Durre Nayab, Director of Research at PIDE Islamabad, presented the findings from the Pakistan Panel Household Survey (PPHS) 2024 Round. She said that PPHS 2024 marks a significant milestone in socio-economic research, offering comprehensive insights into the dynamic shifts within Pakistan’s households over the past decades. Initiated by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) with financial backing from the World Bank in 2001, the survey has evolved through various rounds, with the 2024 iteration expanding its urban representation and covering 14 additional districts.

For the first time, the survey includes digital data collection methods, ensuring a broader scope and more detailed data on education, employment, household assets, and new metrics such as financial literacy and care work employment.

The PPHS 2024 also introduced new modules, focusing on CNIC/B-form registrations, eating-out expenditures, and subjective welfare, making it one of the most extensive panel surveys ever conducted in Pakistan.

This landmark survey is vital for policymakers, economists, and researchers, providing critical data to understand the socio-economic transitions in the country. With a robust sample of over 8,500 households, the PPHS 2024 allows for deeper analysis of urban and rural dynamics, offering a clearer picture of poverty, labor mobility, and household consumption patterns.

The findings will help shape future policies aimed at addressing social inequality, employment trends, and household security, underscoring the importance of long-term data tracking in socio-economic development.

Ayezza Sattar talking on “Fiscal Management” presented a case study on the governance structure within the Ministry and its public sector entities. Her study highlighted significant flaws in the administrative framework, including a lack of cohesion among the various wings of the Ministry and issues related to political interference and intellectual integrity. Sattar called for amendments to the Rules of Business and a redistribution of work within the Ministry to address these issues and improve governance outcomes.

Asadullah Khan from Karakoram International University, Gilgit, focused on the governance of public sector projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly, in the power sector. His analysis revealed systemic issues in project management, including poor stakeholder management, ineffective governance mechanisms, and bureaucratic delays. Khan recommended the adoption of e-procurement, better planning, and robust risk management strategies to improve the performance of these projects.

Sobia Khurram from the University of the Punjab, Lahore, explored the barriers to the adoption of tax e-filing in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024