BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 04, 2024). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 04, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,848.01
High: 78,890.79
Low: 78,488.88
Net Change: 491.69
Volume (000): 146,299
Value (000): 8,403,169
Makt Cap (000) 2,455,482,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,711.90
NET CH (+) 128.11
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,527.86
NET CH (+) 129.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,804.73
NET CH (+) 70.89
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,752.06
NET CH (+) 33.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,258.02
NET CH (+) 95.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,015.57
NET CH (+) 52.28
------------------------------------
As on: 04-September-2024
====================================
