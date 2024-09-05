KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 04, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,848.01 High: 78,890.79 Low: 78,488.88 Net Change: 491.69 Volume (000): 146,299 Value (000): 8,403,169 Makt Cap (000) 2,455,482,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,711.90 NET CH (+) 128.11 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,527.86 NET CH (+) 129.93 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,804.73 NET CH (+) 70.89 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,752.06 NET CH (+) 33.21 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,258.02 NET CH (+) 95.35 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,015.57 NET CH (+) 52.28 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-September-2024 ====================================

