AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.34%)
AIRLINK 143.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.76%)
DFML 51.11 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.67%)
DGKC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.72%)
FFBL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
FFL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
HUBC 154.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.13%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
KOSM 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.51%)
NBP 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.2%)
OGDC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.46%)
PAEL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.6%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.98%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PRL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.45%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.66%)
TOMCL 42.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.98%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.08%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (14.05%)
BR100 8,346 Increased By 67.8 (0.82%)
BR30 27,037 Increased By 339.9 (1.27%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 491.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,012 Increased By 193.5 (0.78%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Lady Gaga-mania as ‘Joker’ sequel brings pop star to Venice

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2024 04:55pm
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga and director Todd Phillips at the premiere in Venice.
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga and director Todd Phillips at the premiere in Venice.

VENICE: Lady Gaga is the hotly anticipated attraction on the glitzy Lido Wednesday, as the Venice Film Festival hosts the premiere of her new film, the dark and subversive ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’.

The pop sensation’s appearance in Venice could eclipse even that of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, whose red carpet hijinks in front of fans Sunday ahead of the premiere of their film ‘Wolfs’ were a highlight of the prestigious festival.

Subverting the codes of the superhero film, 2019’s ‘Joker’ from US director Todd Phillips saw Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comic descending into mental illness.

From 007 to ‘Queer’, Daniel Craig breaks the mould at Venice

The film – loosely based on the DC Comics characters and set in a gritty Gotham City – was wildly successful, grossing $1 billion at the box office but sparking criticism for its nihilistic violence.

After winning the Golden Lion at Venice, it went on to win a Best Actor Oscar for Phoenix.

But Lady Gaga is the new star addition in Phillips’ sequel, bringing the US singer back to the big screen after 2021’s “House of Gucci”.

She plays the Joker’s partner in crime and love interest, Harley Quinn, whom Fleck meets while awaiting trial for his past crimes.

“He’s not sick. He’s perfect,” her character is heard saying in voice-over in a short teaser for the film released this week.

Phillips has said that for the sequel, he wanted to explore the idea of identity, asking the question “where does the music inside him (Fleck) come from?”

“If we were going to do it, we knew we had to swing for the fences; we wanted to create something as crazy and fearless as Joker himself,” Phillips said.

On Wednesday, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer is expected to participate in a press conference with Phoenix and other cast members, before her red carpet appearance and the film’s world premiere in the evening.

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is one of 21 films vying for the top prize, the Golden Lion, at the world’s oldest film festival known as ‘La Mostra’.

Nicole Kidman plays tough matriarch in murder mystery ‘The Perfect Couple’

This year’s event has been awash in Hollywood pizzazz, with a long roster of A-listers taking a twirl on the red carpet, from Daniel Craig and Angelina Jolie to Nicole Kidman and Michael Keaton.

The festival ends on Saturday.

Venice Film Festival DC Comics Lady Gaga

Comments

200 characters

Lady Gaga-mania as ‘Joker’ sequel brings pop star to Venice

Iran-Pak pipeline: US warns of potential ramifications but wants to help Pakistan address energy shortage

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Chakwal Spinning (CLOUD) refutes inside trading reports even as share price shoots

PM Shehbaz awards Rs2.5mn to driver for rescuing family stranded in Balochistan flood

Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian demo in Denmark

KSE-100 gains as Aurangzeb’s IMF-related remarks generate positivity

Bangladesh revels in ‘Tigers burning bright’ after Pakistan triumph

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

Struggling Pakistan fall to 8th place in Test team rankings, Babar out of top 10 batters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read more stories