AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,454 Increased By 170.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Nicole Kidman plays tough matriarch in murder mystery ‘The Perfect Couple’

Reuters Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 03:37pm
Actors Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber pose together as they attend the UK premiere of the TV series ‘The Perfect Couple’ at the BFI IMAX in London, Britain, September 2, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Actors Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber pose together as they attend the UK premiere of the TV series ‘The Perfect Couple’ at the BFI IMAX in London, Britain, September 2, 2024. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Nicole Kidman brings murder mystery ‘The Perfect Couple’ to the small screen in a new Netflix mini-series in which she plays a matriarch of a wealthy American family with plenty of secrets.

The six-part show, adapted from the 2018 novel by Elin Hilderbrand, stars Eve Hewson as zookeeper Amelia Sacks who is marrying into one of the richest families on Nantucket.

Kidman plays her disapproving future mother-in-law, murder mystery novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, who has organised a lavish wedding at the family home over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

What to watch this September: ‘Wolfs’, ‘Mastaani’, ‘Frasier’

When a body washes up ashore on the day of the nuptials, however, secrets unravel and an investigation begins.

“I grew up on (murder mysteries) and… I haven’t seen one like this for a while, so it was really exciting to be a part of it and to be able to produce it as well,” Kidman told Reuters at the series’ UK premiere in London on Monday.

The Oscar winner said the role was “so different” to the one she plays in ‘Babygirl’, an erotic drama she premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week.

“(Greer is) strong and, and powerful and that was exciting to play… I’m always on this quest to find things that I haven’t done or have different experiences,” she said.

Liev Schreiber plays family patriarch Tag, a role the actor said he needed “some convincing” taking on.

“But once I talked to (director) Susanne Bier for about two weeks and Nicole (Kidman), I just realized how deliciously dark and wonderful this was going to be so it worked out,” he said.

Nicole Kidman feels ‘exposed and vulnerable’ as drama hits Venice

Meanwhile Hewson’s character is the outsider.

“I was a little bit jealous of the Winburys (family characters) just because they have amazing one liners,” she said. “I was the grounded one… the serious one.”

The series cast also includes Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Billy Howle, Sam Nivola and Ishaan Khatter.

‘The Perfect Couple’ premieres on Netflix on Thursday.

