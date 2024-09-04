Palm oil opens lower on China’s anti-dumping probe, fall in Indian imports

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened down on Wednesday, after China announced it would start an anti-dumping probe into canola imports from Canada and a drop in India’s palm oil imports.

India’s palm oil imports dive 27% as price rise dents demand, dealers say

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 35 ringgit, or 0.89%, to 3,896 ringgit ($895.43) a metric ton, as of 0231 GMT.

