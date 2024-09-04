AGL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.88%)
AIRLINK 143.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.74%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.94%)
DFML 51.89 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (4.24%)
DGKC 80.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.92%)
FFBL 46.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.77%)
FFL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.53%)
HUBC 154.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
HUMNL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
KOSM 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.12%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.2%)
NBP 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.71%)
OGDC 137.30 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.39%)
PAEL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
SEARL 57.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.62%)
TOMCL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.19%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
TRG 51.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.06%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.4%)
BR100 8,335 Increased By 57.1 (0.69%)
BR30 27,004 Increased By 307.2 (1.15%)
KSE100 78,717 Increased By 360.4 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,956 Increased By 137.4 (0.55%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan firms with dollar steady, eyes on US payrolls

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 11:32am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan firmed on Wednesday as the US dollar stabilised after climbing to a two-week high, as traders digested a slew of China’s economic data and await US payrolls data due on Friday.

Growth in China’s services sector activity slowed in August despite the summer travel peak, prompting some firms to cut staff amid concerns about rising costs, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The miss in the service activities was not unexpected, as it came after China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) sank to a six-month low in August as factory gate prices tumbled and owners struggled for orders.

Meanwhile, the US dollar stabilised after rising to a two-week high on Tuesday, despite the tech-led equity selloff overnight, as investors await Friday’s US payrolls report that could shape the path of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1148 per dollar, 19 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

Pessimism is taking hold for domestic firms and China’s major importers, said Alex Loo, FX and macro strategist at TD Securities, adding that weak sentiment among importers will be a headwind for exports.

China’s yuan largely steady

“We expect the PBOC to cap the yuan strength to support exporters,” said Loo.

Market focus was on whether sharp gains for the currency could prompt exporters to start converting an estimated $500 billion in accumulated receipts into yuan.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1141 per dollar and was trading 77 pips firmer than the previous late session close as of 0227 GMT and only 7 pips stronger than the midpoint.

The yuan is down 0.3% against the dollar this month, and 0.2% weaker this year. It has been under pressure since early 2023 as a prolonged property crisis, anaemic consumption and falling yields drive capital flows out of yuan, and foreign investors stay away from its struggling stock market.

“I would look past the overnight equity turmoil. The relative stability of the US dollar overnight also suggests that the long USD carry trade that caused so much trouble a month ago is (probably) less of an issue this time,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The dollar’s six-currency index was 0.049% lower at 101.65. The offshore yuan traded at 7.112 yuan per dollar, up about 0.13% in Asian trade.

Yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan firms with dollar steady, eyes on US payrolls

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Bangladesh revels in ‘Tigers burning bright’ after Pakistan triumph

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories