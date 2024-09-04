AGL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
AIRLINK 143.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.74%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.71%)
DFML 51.89 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (4.24%)
DGKC 80.52 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.41%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.92%)
FFBL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.85%)
FFL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.53%)
HUBC 154.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
HUMNL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.47%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
KOSM 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.58%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.05%)
NBP 57.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.63%)
OGDC 137.39 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.45%)
PAEL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
PPL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.76%)
PRL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
SEARL 57.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.62%)
TOMCL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.19%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.25%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
TRG 51.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.06%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.4%)
BR100 8,337 Increased By 59.2 (0.71%)
BR30 27,004 Increased By 307.2 (1.15%)
KSE100 78,663 Increased By 306.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 24,934 Increased By 115 (0.46%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper inches up after sell-off, demand pickup hopes

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 11:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: London copper prices inched higher on Wednesday, supported by dip-buying after the market sank to a two-week low in the previous session and signs of a demand pickup in China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5% at $8999 per metric ton as of 0401 GMT.

The contract fell 2.5% on Tuesday to its lowest level since Aug. 13.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1.8% to 72,100 yuan ($10,140.08) a ton, hitting a more than three-week low in early trade.

The large sell-off came due to lowered risk appetite after weak US manufacturing data sparked economic concerns.

That added to the top consumer China’s lacklustre manufacturing activity, as signalled by its August official survey, and slower growth in new home prices.

Traders are bracing for more volatility as the US non-farm payroll is due on Friday. Still, a widely expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September and signs of a possible demand recovery in China led to buying opportunities, analysts said.

Copper claws higher on China hopes, set for monthly gain

The indicators of a demand recovery in China, said analysts, include a higher premium to buy copper in the spot market and a decline in inventory.

Guangzhou Futures analysts eyed 70,000 yuan per ton as a supporting level for Shanghai copper.

LME aluminium edged 0.3% higher to $2,414 a ton, nickel slid 0.4% to $16,395, zinc little moved at $2,844, lead increased 0.4% to $2,052.50 and tin added 0.1% at $30,780.

Shanghai nickel fell 2% to 126,150 yuan a ton, over one-month low, aluminium slipped 0.6% to 19,435 yuan, zinc dipped 0.1% at 23,655 yuan and tin lost 1.6% to 251,750 yuan, lead shed 0.4% to 17,200 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

London copper inches up after sell-off, demand pickup hopes

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Bangladesh revels in ‘Tigers burning bright’ after Pakistan triumph

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories