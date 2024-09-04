AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024
Markets Print 2024-09-04

Japan’s Nikkei slips as yen gains

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average edged lower on Tuesday as a firmer yen weighed on investor sentiment, although banks provided a bright spot amid higher bond yields at home and abroad.

The Nikkei ended the day down 0.04% at 38,686.31, giving up early gains as the yen changed course to strengthen as much as 0.5% against the dollar from a two-week low hit earlier in the session.

The broader Topix, with its lower proportion of tech companies and other exporters, advanced 0.64%. A sub-index of value shares rallied 0.91%, outperforming a 0.35% rise in growth shares.

At the same time, an air of caution prevailed over the market ahead of a parade of key US economic data this week, particularly monthly non-farm payroll figures due Friday.

“The overarching theme in the market continues to be the outlook for monetary policy in Japan and the United States,” said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Depending on the result of the jobs report, there is the potential for the market to swing sharply.” Banks and insurers and were the top performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, jumping 3% and 2.5% respectively. Lender Resona Holdings was the Nikkei’s biggest percentage gainer, with a 6.6% surge.

Long-term Japanese government bond yields rose to the highest in about a month, while equivalent US Treasury yields also gained after a holiday on Monday. Higher long-term yields boost revenue from investing and lending.

Meanwhile, semiconductor-related shares sank, with chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest slumping 2.25% after starting the day with gains of as much as 3.43%. Chip-making machinery giant Tokyo Electron eased 1.49%.

Nikkei Nikkei index

