KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (September 03, 2024)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 02-01-2024 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 18,100 235 18,335 19,535 -200/- Equivalent 40 KGS 19,398 252 19,650 19,864 -214/- ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024