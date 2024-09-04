AGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.23%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.31%)
DCL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.59%)
DFML 50.12 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.68%)
DGKC 79.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FFBL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.29%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
HUBC 154.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.07%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.41%)
KOSM 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.1%)
MLCF 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.16%)
NBP 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
OGDC 137.60 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.61%)
PAEL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.28%)
PPL 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.29%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.59%)
SEARL 57.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.65%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.67%)
TOMCL 42.38 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.87%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.97%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.45%)
UNITY 27.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.61%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 71.6 (0.86%)
BR30 27,030 Increased By 333.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 78,841 Increased By 484.8 (0.62%)
KSE30 24,994 Increased By 175.6 (0.71%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-04

Pakistan’s first 220MW solar-wind RE project secures 7 bids

Press Release Published 04 Sep, 2024 07:52am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), Pakistan’s only private electric utility, is building momentum towards doubling its solar capacity by adding clean energy into its generation mix.

After breaking ground earlier this month with a total of 15 bids for 150MW solar power projects in Balochistan, KE has made yet another stride in the by receiving seven bids for its 220 MV site neutral hybrid project in Dhabeji, Sindh. This project is the first in Pakistan to integrate solar and wind energy for improved operational and financial efficiency. These unique specifications also made this project technically demanding. Therefore, the resounding investor interest is another outstanding success in the transition towards renewable energy.

The 220 MW project is part of the first tranche of KE’s ambitions. These renewable projects align seamlessly with NEPRA’s vision and directives to induct renewables, reduce generation costs, and gradually eliminate expensive imported fuel sources.

The tenders’ capacity has already been included in KE’s Power Acquisition Programme (PAP) that was submitted to NEPRA in early 2023 and will serve as a cornerstone for the utility’s long-term strategy to integrate renewables in the generation mix.

Further two projects in Karachi 120 MW project at Deh Halkani, and a 150 MW project at Deh Metha Ghar the deadline is slated for the end of September 2024 for which prequalification has already been conducted.

Sharing his views on the achievement, Moonis Alvi CEO KE said, “As of now, K-Electric’s renewable energy projects at Winder and Bela in Balochistan, and the latest one in Dhabeji, Sindh, totaling to 370 MW have received 2690 MW in offers. The site neutral hybrid project is in continuation of our milestones and testifies the investor confidence in K-Electric, as well as Pakistan’s growing potential. We are indebted to NEPRA for continued support throughout the procurement process. We deeply appreciate all investors sharing the same vision and commitment to strengthening energy security, a testament of economic recovery and confidence in privatization process.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan KE K-Electric solar and wind energy RE projects solar capacity

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s first 220MW solar-wind RE project secures 7 bids

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Read more stories