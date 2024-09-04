AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
World Print 2024-09-04

Lebanon ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh arrested

Reuters Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 07:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s former central bank governor, Riad Salameh, was arrested in Beirut on Tuesday over alleged financial crimes linked to a brokerage company, three judicial sources said, his first arrest after years of accusations at home and abroad.

Salameh, 73, was the bank governor for 30 years but his final years were marred by charges of financial crimes, including illicit enrichment through public funds, by authorities in Lebanon and several Western countries.

Two judicial sources told Reuters the former central bank chief was accused of accruing more than $110 million via financial crimes involving Optimum Invest, a Lebanese firm that offers income brokerage services.

One source said the specific charges that led to his arrest on Tuesday were embezzlement, money-laundering and fraud as part of commissions earned through the central bank’s dealings with Optimum between 2015-2018. Neither Salameh nor his lawyer immediately responded to requests for comment. Salameh has previously denied any accusations of financial crimes.

He will be held for four days as a “precautionary arrest” before the case is transferred to the Beirut public prosecutor, another judicial source said.

