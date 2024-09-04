Markets Print 2024-09-04
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 03, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 279.02 280.00 AED 75.86 76.19
EURO 307.40 309.10 SAR 74.14 74.46
GBP 365.33 366.93 INTERBANK 278.60 278.75
JPY 1.88 1.93
