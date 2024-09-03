AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Markets

Gold at over one-week low on firm dollar; US payrolls data awaited

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 07:50pm

Gold prices eased to their lowest in more than a week on Tuesday, pressured by a firm dollar, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data that could determine the size of the potential cut in the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting.

Spot gold fell 1% to $2,475.39 per ounce by 10:20 a.m. ET (1420 GMT). U.S. gold futures eased 0.9% to $2,505.80.

The dollar hovered near a two-week high, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

“As long as the dollar moves higher, interest rates move higher, that’s not going to be good for commodities… however, the trend has still been up in gold,” said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Gold set for monthly rise; eyes on US inflation data

“We’re just kind of hanging around the highs from the last few months, we’re still staying elevated, but I think at this point we just need to see more economic data that is coming out this week.”

Focus will be on Friday’s U.S. payrolls report along with ISM surveys, JOLTS job openings and the ADP employment report due later this week.

Markets are pricing in a 63% chance of a 25 basis point (bps) cut when the Fed meets on Sept. 17 and 18, with a 37% probability of a 50-bps cut, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

“If the U.S. jobs report is significantly weaker, speculation about a U.S. recession and faster rate cuts will resurface, further supporting gold,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Bullion is heading for its best year since 2020, driven by investor optimism about upcoming U.S. rate cuts and lingering concerns about the Middle East conflict.

Gold “remains our preferred hedge against geopolitical and financial risks, with additional support from imminent Fed rate cuts and ongoing emerging market central bank buying. We open a long gold trade recommendation,” Goldman Sachs said.

Spot silver dipped 2.7% to $27.74, platinum fell 2.8% to $904.00 and palladium lost over 4% to $933.75.

