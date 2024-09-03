AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky says strike on central Ukraine city kills 41, wounds 180

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2024 05:06pm

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said dozens of people were killed in a Russian attack Tuesday on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, which hit a military educational facility.

“More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead,” Zelensky said.

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit a hospital and an educational institution, partially destroying one of the institute’s buildings, Ukraine’s defence ministry said.

“The time interval between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that it caught people in the middle of evacuating to the bomb shelter,” the ministry said.

Three die in Russia’s attacks across Ukraine, officials say

Rescuers were still at work after saving 25 people, including 11 trapped under the rubble, according to the ministry.

Russian military bloggers had said that the strike targeted an outdoor ceremony.

Ukrainian MP Maria Bezugla, who regularly criticises Ukraine’s military leadership, blamed high-ranking officials for endangering soldiers by allowing such events.

“These tragedies keep repeating themselves. When will it stop?” she posted on Telegram.

Zelensky ordered a prompt investigation into the circumstances of the strike and called for more air defence equipment from Ukraine’s Western partners.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky says strike on central Ukraine city kills 41, wounds 180

Govt working on implementing IMF conditions, says PM

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks marginally to $3.6bn in 2MFY25

‘Balochistan continuously neglected by Parliament’: Akhtar Mengal resigns from NA

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2-0: Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan for historic Test series win

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Oil falls as Chinese demand concerns overshadow Libyan export halt

Finance ministry spells out 5 major economic challenges

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Read more stories