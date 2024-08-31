AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Nicole Kidman feels ‘exposed and vulnerable’ as drama hits Venice

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2024 02:55pm
Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie ‘Babygirl’, in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, August 30, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie ‘Babygirl’, in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, August 30, 2024. Photo: Reuters

VENICE: Nicole Kidman brought her erotic drama ‘Babygirl’ to the Venice Film Festival on Friday, saying she felt exposed and nervous as the controlled intimacy of the set gets projected onto the big screen before a global audience.

Kidman has made a string of risque films throughout her career, including Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, which premiered in Venice 25 years ago. But she told reporters she was highly anxious about the reaction to her latest movie.

Kidman plays a successful New York CEO, Romy, who jeopardises both her career and her family by having a torrid affair with a young, opportunistic intern.

“Making it with these people here, it was delicate and intimate and very, very deep,” said Kidman, sitting alongside the director, Halina Reijn, and fellow stars Antonio Banderas, who plays her husband, and Harris Dickinson, her lover.

“But this definitely leaves me exposed and vulnerable and frightened … when it’s given to the world,” she added. “We’re all a bit nervous, so I was like, I hope my hands aren’t shaking.”

Shot by a female director, ‘Babygirl’ brings a woman’s gaze to the erotic thriller genre as she explores Romy’s darkest fantasies that she cannot fulfil within the confines of her apparently successful marriage.

“I’m very delighted to be able to make a film about female desire, but it’s also a film about a woman in an existential crisis, and it has many layers,” said Reijn, whose earlier movies included the 2022 comedy horror ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’.

‘Babygirl’ reveals profound differences in the ways younger and older generations view sex in a city where political correctness reigns.

“I think there is in general a confusion about how to … conduct yourself within sex as well,” Dickinson said, praising the work of the intimacy coordinator who helped the actors overcome their natural boundaries.

“It’s always nerve-wracking constructing a scene anyway, so then you add something intimate to it and it’s very vulnerable,” he said.

Setting the tone for the film, ‘Babygirl’ opens with a close-up on Kidman as she fails to achieve an orgasm with her husband, launching her search for satisfaction elsewhere.

“The huge orgasm gap … still exists, people. Take note, men,” Reijn said to laughs, adding that she hoped her movie would “function as a tribute to self-love and liberation”.

Kidman, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in ‘The Hours’ in 2002, has worked with many of the leading male directors of her generation, but she said she decided some years ago to promote women filmmakers, like Reijn.

“I’m going to put my weight behind a lot of women now, in terms of directors, to try and change the ratio,” she said.

Six of the 21 films in the main competition at Venice were directed by women, including ‘Babygirl’.

Last year, five out of 23 competition movies had female directors.

Nicole Kidman Venice Film Festival

Comments

200 characters

Nicole Kidman feels ‘exposed and vulnerable’ as drama hits Venice

Minister says IPP deals won’t be altered unilaterally

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan 99-1 at lunch against Bangladesh in second Test

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under Tajir Dost Scheme so far

At least 6 dead in Japan as Typhoon Shanshan grinds on

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Read more stories