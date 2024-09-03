AGL 31.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.17%)
AIRLINK 143.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.92%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
DFML 47.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
DGKC 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.34%)
FFBL 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 153.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,275 Increased By 5.4 (0.06%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 64.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 78,377 Increased By 94.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,820 Increased By 8.9 (0.04%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei gains on weaker yen; higher bond yields lift banks

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 11:17am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average advanced on Tuesday as a weaker yen buoyed investor sentiment, while long-term domestic bond yields rose to the highest levels in nearly one month and provided an additional boost to banks and insurers.

The Nikkei was up 0.24% at 38,792.33, as of 0215 GMT, with 152 of the index’s 225 components advancing versus 71 trading lower, while two were flat.

The broader Topix climbed 0.61%, with a sub-index of value shares adding 0.82% to outperform a 0.4% rise for growth shares.

Insurers and banks were the top performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, each rallying about 1.6%.

Resona Holdings was the Nikkei’s best performing lender, with a 3.4% jump. Long-term Japanese government bond yields rose, while equivalent US Treasury yields also rose on reopening after a public holiday on Monday.

The yen weakened as far as 147.20 per dollar for the first time in two weeks before last changing hands at 146.65. A softer currency inflates the value of overseas revenue when repatriated among Japan’s many exporters.

Japan’s Nikkei hits 1-month high on Wall Street gains, weaker yen

“Japan already has good earnings momentum, which is currently supporting the stock market,” and a weaker currency will boost that further, said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

At the same time, investors are keeping a cautious eye on US economic data, particularly monthly payroll figures due Friday, Sawada said.

“The overarching theme in the market continues to be the outlook for monetary policy in Japan and the United States,” she said. “Depending on the result of the jobs report, there is the potential for the market to swing sharply.”

Among exporter shares, Toyota Motor rose 0.38%, while Nissan jumped 1.12%. Shares of Sony Group advanced 1%.

Semiconductor-related shares were mostly trading lower though, with chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest losing 0.65%.

Chip-making machinery giant Tokyo Electron eased 0.3%.

