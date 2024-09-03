Palm oil extends gains as ringgit weakens

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened up on Tuesday, extending gains to a fourth consecutive session, supported by a steady decline of Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 28 ringgit, or 0.71%, to 3,961 ringgit ($905.79) a metric ton, as of 0231 GMT.

Fundamentals