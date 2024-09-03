Palm oil extends gains as ringgit weakens

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened up on Tuesday, extending gains to a fourth consecutive session, supported by a steady decline of Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade.
The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 28 ringgit, or 0.71%, to 3,961 ringgit ($905.79) a metric ton, as of 0231 GMT.
Fundamentals
-
The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.53% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.
-
Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.21%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.15%. The Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.5%.
-
Palm oil tracks price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. * Malaysia’s August palm oil exports are seen at 1,376,412 metric tons, according to Amspec Agri.
-
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August fell 9.9% to 1,445,442 metric tons from 1,604,578 metric tons shipped during July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. * Indonesia raised its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for September to $839.53 per metric ton from $820.11 in August.
-
Brent oil prices slid in Asian trade on Tuesday as concern about a sluggish economy in China bringing down demand outweighed the impact of a blockade of oil production facilities in Libya.
-
Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.
-
Palm oil may test support at 3,864 ringgit per metric ton, as it failed again to break resistance at 3,966 ringgit, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.
