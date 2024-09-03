AGL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
Markets

China’s yuan dips as weak data raises bets for more easing

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 10:51am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased against the dollar on Tuesday as disappointing August factory activity data raised bets for more stimulus in the world’s second-largest economy.

With markets now firmly expecting the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September, many yuan traders said that could give Beijing more leeway to manoeuvre its own monetary policy.

“Fed rate cuts provide room for the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to ease without spurring capital outflows,” said Chang Wei Liang, FX & credit strategist at DBS.

Analysts at J.P.Morgan also said that easing yuan depreciation pressure in the short term “may open the room for continuing policy rate cuts” in China.

They maintained their expectations of a 10-basis-point rate cut in the fourth quarter of this year and another reduction of the same margin in the first quarter of 2025.

As of 0306 GMT, the yuan was 0.08% lower at 7.1230 to the dollar, paring back gains after hitting a near 15-month high of 7.0825 hit late last week.

China’s yuan strengthens as dollar pulls back on Fed cut focus

The yuan is down 0.4% against the dollar this month, and 0.3% weaker this year. It has been under pressure since early 2023 as a prolonged property crisis, anaemic consumption and falling yields drive capital flows out of yuan, and foreign investors stay away from its struggling stock market.

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate , around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1112 per dollar, 8 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.1120.

Based on Tuesday’s official guidance, the trade-weighted CFETS yuan basket index, a gauge that measures the yuan’s strength against its major trading partners, fell to 98.15, according to Reuters calculations.

“A softer dollar environment allows for the yuan weakness to play out versus its trade peers and hence the yuan CFETS index can go lower,” Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC Bank.

“Economic recovery in China remains bumpy while the property market has yet to recover despite measures. Eventual recovery in yuan would require confidence to be ‘repaired’, economic recovery to gain better momentum and for the dollar to turn lower.”

Wong added that policymakers are likely to still be pursuing a measured pace of yuan depreciation from a trade perspective. Exports have been one of the few bright spots for the economy this year but trade disputes are increasingly clouding the outlook.

The CFETS index remained up 0.75% year-to-date, but it was lost about 2.65% from a peak of 100.73 hit in April.

Currency traders said the market focus will be on the US payrolls data due on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month endorsed an imminent start to interest rate cuts in a nod to worries over the labour market.

By midday, the offshore yuan traded at 7.1259 yuan per dollar, down about 0.11% in Asian trade, while the dollar’s six-currency index was 0.07% higher at 101.73.

