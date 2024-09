BANGKOK: Thailand’s exports are expected to rise 1% to 2% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, the Thai National Shippers’ Council said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, grew at their fastest rate in 28 months in July, up 15.2% from a year earlier as demand rose, according to commerce ministry data.