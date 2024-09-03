PM expresses satisfaction over drop in inflation rate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the drop of inflation rate to single digit during the last month.

In a statement on Monday, the prime minister said that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)‘s announcement of decline in inflation to 9.6 percent during the month of August is the reflection of government’s measures to improve the economy.

The prime minister attributed the lowest inflation rate in the past three years to the hard work of his economic team.

Inflation decline, credit rating hike: PM derives satisfaction from indicators

He said the predictions by economic experts regarding further drop in the inflation during current month is seen as good news for the nation.

He added that in 2018, the government had left behind an inflation rate in single digits. However, due to criminal negligence and anti-people policies over the next four years, the economy suffered, inflation surged to record level, and the public endured a period of hardship, he stated.

The prime minister said that the positive results of the government’s economic reforms are now reaching the people in the form of increased prosperity.

He also emphasised that achieving the goal of Pakistan’s development is not possible without making life easier for the common man and ensuring their economic well-being.

