AGL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.7%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
DFML 47.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
DGKC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.48%)
FCCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.84%)
FFBL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 153.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
KEL 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.2%)
NBP 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.66%)
OGDC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
PIBTL 5.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 111.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.42%)
PRL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.72%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 40.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.4%)
TPLP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 51.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,283 Increased By 13.5 (0.16%)
BR30 26,642 Increased By 63.3 (0.24%)
KSE100 78,496 Increased By 212.4 (0.27%)
KSE30 24,828 Increased By 16.7 (0.07%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-03

PM expresses satisfaction over drop in inflation rate

Recorder Report Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 09:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the drop of inflation rate to single digit during the last month.

In a statement on Monday, the prime minister said that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)‘s announcement of decline in inflation to 9.6 percent during the month of August is the reflection of government’s measures to improve the economy.

The prime minister attributed the lowest inflation rate in the past three years to the hard work of his economic team.

Inflation decline, credit rating hike: PM derives satisfaction from indicators

He said the predictions by economic experts regarding further drop in the inflation during current month is seen as good news for the nation.

He added that in 2018, the government had left behind an inflation rate in single digits. However, due to criminal negligence and anti-people policies over the next four years, the economy suffered, inflation surged to record level, and the public endured a period of hardship, he stated.

The prime minister said that the positive results of the government’s economic reforms are now reaching the people in the form of increased prosperity.

He also emphasised that achieving the goal of Pakistan’s development is not possible without making life easier for the common man and ensuring their economic well-being.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy inflation PBS inflation rate inflation in Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif economic reforms

Comments

200 characters

PM expresses satisfaction over drop in inflation rate

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Progress of Balochistan PSDP projects reviewed

Parliament Lodges: Speaker suggests outsourcing of maintenance

Read more stories