Sustainable development: Aurangzeb lauds UN cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday appreciated the cooperation provided by the United Nations (UN) and its agencies in sustainable development of Pakistan.

During a meeting with United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Pakistan, Muhammad Yahya, who called on him here, the minister shared the commitment of the government towards policy reforms and sustainable economic development

He reiterated that climate finance and energy transition were essential areas for improving energy sector viability in the country and welcomed the cooperation with UNESCAP in this regard.

On the occasion, Muhammad Yahya briefed the Finance Minister on the work of UN and its agencies undertaking development and humanitarian assistance projects in Pakistan.

He also shared the success of UNESCAP and its work on debt consolidation in middle income countries. He noted that energy transition was an important area for possible cooperation with Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their resolve to continue working closely to address Pakistan’s development challenges and to implement sustainable solutions that benefit all segments of society.