Gold drifts lower as US jobs data awaited

Bengaluru: Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than a week on Monday as the US dollar firmed, while market focus shifted to a series of economic data due this week for clues as to the extent of rate cuts at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

Spot gold fell about 0.1% to $2,501.20 per ounce, as of 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT) after dipping to its lowest since Aug. 23 earlier in the session. Trading is expected to be light with US markets closed for a holiday.

“To move higher from here we need to have more clarity whether it will be 25 (bps) rate cut or 50 (bps) rate cut and probably by the end of the week, with the employment data, we might get more clarity on that side,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

US economic data pending this week includes the ISM surveys, JOLTS job openings, ADP employment and the non-farm payrolls report. The markets broadly expect the Fed to cut rates at its Sept. 17-18 meeting, the first in this policy cycle. According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors now see a 69% chance of a 25-basis-point cut and a 31% chance of a 50 bp cut in September.

Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

“With earnings season now largely completed and a Fed rate cut on Sept 18 all-but guaranteed, investors appear content to remain long despite some recent firming of both short rates and the US dollar,” Mike Ingram, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.

“High levels of geopolitical risk and portfolio diversification remain as additional supports.”

The dollar hovered near a two-week peak hit earlier in the session, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot silver fell 1.2% to $28.51 per ounce, and hit its lowest in over two weeks. Platinum rose 0.2% at $927.55 and palladium rose 0.8% at $973.25.