Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-03

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2024 06:27am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (September 02, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 31-08-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,300        235        18,535        19,235       -700/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,612        252        19,864        20,614       -750/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

PM expresses satisfaction

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Progress of Balochistan PSDP projects reviewed

Parliament Lodges: Speaker suggests outsourcing of maintenance

Read more stories