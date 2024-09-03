Spot rate drops Rs700 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 7,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,300 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume improved a little bit.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

Around, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 200 bales of Bakhar were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund and 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund and 1400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

