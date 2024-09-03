Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2024 06:27am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 02, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 278.97
Open Offer     Rs 279.75
========================

