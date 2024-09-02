Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sindh, Punjab to receive heavy rainfall in next 48 hours: Met Office

BR Web Desk Published September 2, 2024 Updated September 2, 2024 06:47pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday predicted heavy to moderate rainfall, windstorms and thundershowers in various parts of Sindh on September 3 and 4.

According to the PMD forecast, monsoon currents are likely to enter eastern Sindh by tomorrow.

Under the influence of the new weather system, thunderstorms, and rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls are likely in Thatta, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Jamshoro, Dadu, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Khairpur districts during September 3 and 4 with occasional gaps.

Similarly, thunderstorms and rain are also likely in Ghotki, Sukkur, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkano, Kambar, Shahdadtkot, and Naushahro Feroze districts on Sept 3 and 4 with occasional gaps.

Isolated thunderstorms/rain are also expected in the Karachi division on September 4.

In a separate advisory on Sunday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) predicted more rains across the country from September 2 to 5.

According to NDMA’s National Emergencies Operations Centre, the monsoon rain system is expected to impact various regions including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh.

In KP, rains may increase flow in local nullahs and streams of Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Nowshera, Swabi on the night of September and 3.

Downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Nowshera and Peshawar during the same period.

The disaster management authority has urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and heavy rains.

