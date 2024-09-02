AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

NDMA predicts more rains, floods

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published September 2, 2024 Updated September 2, 2024 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued an advisory, announcing that monsoon rains will continue across Pakistan from September 2 to 5.

The authority cautioned that these rains may lead to flooding in low-lying areas as well as urban flooding.

According to the National Emergencies Operations Centre, the monsoon rain system is expected to impact various regions during this period.

Northeastern Punjab is likely to see moderate rainfall, while light rain is anticipated in areas such as Pothohar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Malakand and Hazara divisions, light to heavy rainfall is expected.

Similarly, regions in Balochistan, including the Qalat division, Quetta, Pishin, and the Kirthar and Koh Suleiman ranges, may also experience light to heavy showers.

Northern Sindh is forecasted to receive light to moderate rainfall. The NDMA has warned that these rains could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, urban flooding, and other risks associated with the monsoon season.

The NDMA urged the masses to stay informed through weather updates and alerts, adding the residents in vulnerable areas are advised to take precautionary measures and follow guidance from local authorities.

The NDMA also instructed all relevant departments to remain vigilant and ensure public safety during this period.

