Pakistan experiencing a record-breaking monsoon month of Aug

LAHORE: Pakistan has just experienced a record-breaking monsoon month of August, with rainfall levels soaring to unprecedented heights. The country witnessed a staggering 137% increase in rainfall, with a total of 131.2 millimeters of rain pouring down, far surpassing the normal average of 55.4 millimeters.

The provinces of Balochistan and Sindh were the hardest hit, with Balochistan receiving a mind-boggling 239% above normal rain in August. The data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) paints a vivid picture of the extreme weather pattern that has gripped the country.

As the monsoon season reaches its peak, the country as a whole has received 60% above normal rain during the first two months, with a total of 189.4 millimeters of rain, compared to the normal average of 118.7 millimeters. The PMD reports that another spell of heavy rainfall is expected to hit the country by September 3, with a new system developing on the eastern side, bringing a possibility of further heavy rains in the first half of September.

The people of Pakistan are bracing themselves for the worst, as the extreme weather pattern has raised concerns about flooding and damage to crops, infrastructure, and homes. Authorities are urged to take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of these heavy rains.

In the midst of this chaos, the provinces of Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are also struggling to cope with the aftermath of the heavy rainfall. While some provinces have received above normal rainfall, others have fallen short, leaving a trail of destruction and despair in its wake. The PMD has urged people to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during heavy rainfall.

The government has deployed emergency services to affected areas, with rescue teams working around the clock to evacuate stranded residents and provide aid.

As per data, Punjab witnessed 111% above normal in August and 56% above normal in first two months. The province of Gilgit-Baltistan has registered 58% above normal in August while 5% above normal in first two months. So far as the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned, it has received 25% above normal in August while 1% above normal in first two months. Meanwhile, Azad Jammu & Kashmir has got 10% above normal in August but 20% below normal in first two months.

