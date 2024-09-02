Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium hits 2-week low on weak Chinese data, momentum signals reverse

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2024 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Aluminium prices fell to a two-week low on Monday after data showed factory activity in top consumer China slowed further in August.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange fell as low as $2,411 per metric ton, its weakest since Aug. 19, and as of 1039 GMT was 1.3% lower at $2,416.5.

China’s manufacturing data sank to a six-month low last month, with owners struggling for orders, an official manufacturing survey showed on Saturday.

The country’s real estate sector and automakers are the biggest users of aluminium.

Despite an improvement in economic data from the rest of the world, China’s bearish data still carries more weight in determining metals demand, Dan Smith with Amalgamated Metal Trading said.

Aluminium had been pressured since late August by holders of long positions closing out their trades, the head of metals research of the brokerage added.

Copper trades in range as investors assess Fed rate-cut outlook

Algorithmic computer models that place buy and sell orders largely on momentum signals had flipped from buy to sell aluminium, Smith said.

In other metals, the premium of cash tin prices over the three-month contract almost doubled from Friday to $290 per metric ton.

This condition, known as backwardation, typically points to tighter supply. Tin was last down 3.4% at $31,230.

The closure of Yunnan Tin’s smelter for maintenance announced last week is expected to draw down tin inventory in China, the analyst said.

Tin stocks at warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange stood at 10,811 tons as of last Friday.

Among other metals, three-month copper on LME was down 0.5% at $9,187.5, nickel slid 1% to $16,605, zinc moved 2% lower to $2,834 and lead rose 0.2% to 2,056.

aluminium Aluminium prices aluminium maker

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium hits 2-week low on weak Chinese data, momentum signals reverse

Rupee records minor loss against US dollar

‘Economy in state of collapse’: Dr Kaiser Bengali resigns from govt’s austerity committee

Despite auto sector’s slowdown, Indus Motor Company’s profit up 56% at Rs15.07bn in FY24

Nishat Mills Limited to establish company in UK

KSE-100 closes 205 points lower in mixed session

National Refinery suffers massive Rs15.8bn loss in FY24

Indus Motor to invest another Rs1.1bn ‘for additional localization’

Ousted Bangladeshi leader becomes diplomatic headache for India

Oil extends losses on weak China data and expected OPEC+ supply boost

Nimir completes acquisition of P&G’s soap manufacturing facility, assumes operational control

Read more stories