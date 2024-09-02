ENOC partners with Flow Petroleum to expand lubricants distribution to Pakistan

ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has signed an agreement with FPPL (Flow Petroleum Private Limited), a prominent oil marketing company headquartered in Lahore, to authorise the distribution of the UAE’s premier lubricants brand in Pakistan. This agreement marks a strategic step for ENOC in expanding its market share and reinforcing its global presence.

The signing ceremony took place at ENOC’s head office in Dubai and was attended by senior officials from both organisations including Burhan Alhashemi, Managing Director, ENOC Commercial and International Sales and Imran Khan, General Manager of Lubricants and Marketing at FPPL.

H.E. Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “We place our full trust in FPPL to effectively distribute our products in the Pakistani market. This partnership will not only bolster our global presence but also deliver significant value to our customers through FPPL’s trusted network. We are confident that this collaboration will yield fruitful results, benefiting both our organisations and positively contributing to the growth of Pakistan’s economy”.

Under this agreement, FPPL is empowered to exclusively sell, market, and distribute ENOC’s premium lubricants in Pakistan. The addition of ENOC lubricants to Flow Petroleum’s portfolio enhances its diversification and integration within the country’s oil and gas value chain, while also exploring new business opportunities in areas such as aviation fuels and gaseous fuels.

Muhammad Waris, Group CEO of FPPL, mentioned: “Our partnership with ENOC represents a significant milestone for FPPL as we diversify and expand our product offerings within the oil and gas sector. By introducing ENOC’s world-class lubricants to Pakistan, we are well-positioned to meet the growing market demand and solidify our standing as a leading oil marketing company. This collaboration opens new avenues for growth and allows us to provide exceptional value to our customers”.

As ENOC continues to extend its global reach, this collaboration is set to drive substantial growth in Pakistan’s lubricants market and foster new opportunities for innovation and advancement in the region’s energy industry. For further information, please visit: www.flowpetroleum.com.pk and www.enoc.com.