Futures spread down 621bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 621bps to 11.45 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by111.4 percent to 357.88 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 169.26 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 181.1 percent to Rs 13.44 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.78 billion.

