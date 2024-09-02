Higher taxation: BMP says govt has failed to pass on oil price decline to consumers

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s Businessmen Panel has sought reduction in tax ratio on petroleum products to facilitate the trade and industry, as the government has been charging petroleum levy and several other taxes on oil products to the record high level.

FPCCI former president and BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said here on Sunday, that government is unable to pass on full benefit of oil prices drop in the global market to the local consumers because of high taxation, as maximum petroleum levy on petroleum products has now reached Rs80 per litre which is not justified.

Mian Anjum Nisar observed that the government has already increased the general sales tax on all petroleum products to a standard rate across the board to generate additional revenues.

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs1.86, HSD’s by Rs3.32 per litre

He said that the Brent crude rates, during last six months period dropped to the lowest level, but the authorities, instead of providing full relief of massive fall in oil rates to the public further escalated the prices of petroleum levy on petrol by another 26% to the highest level along with the GST. Besides the sales tax, the government lifted the rate of petroleum levy on HSD and petrol by around 400%, during last almost one and half years.

He called for passing on the full relief of cut in petroleum products in the international market to the local consumers for the month of Sept, instead of taking any kind of adjustment in taxes, as the inflation is going up due to continuous jump in oil prices.

He observed that business-friendly policies should be adopted as other neighbouring countries of the region are giving to trade and industry. He said that sizeable cut in oil rates would certainly bring down the cost of doing business and our products would get their due share in the global market.

He said that this target represents a significant increase of Rs 321 billion from the revised estimate of Rs 960 billion for the current fiscal year 2024-25.

He said that at a time when country’s GDP ratio was further stretched owing to slow exports growth amidst high cost of doing business, the trade and industry need maximum relief.

He said that Pakistan’s economy is going through a challenging phase. With a view to improve the cash flow of businesses at this crucial time, the government will have to facilitate the business community through reduction in tax ratio on all items including the oil products, besides deferring the interest payments of the businesses for at least one year.

He called upon the government to address the key issues of trade and industry, facilitate the economic growth along with improving tax revenue of the government. He said that the impact of unrest has badly affected business and industrial sector, stressing the government to bring down GST in order to ease the difficulties of businesses.

Mian Anjum Nisar said that the move would reduce the cost of doing business, attract new investment, promote industrialization and create new jobs.

The BMP leader said that the government has made unprecedented increase in the ratio of tax, duty and Petroleum Levi ostensibly to earn billion of rupees in revenue. By jacking up the ratio of taxes, duties and PLs, the government has deprived the consumers of relief from the plunge in global oil prices.

He said that instead of hiking the power tariffs, the government should focus on controlling the transmission and distribution losses and power theft besides improving the performance of power companies to save the consumers from further burden.

He was of the view that the government could mobilize the required resources through increasing the number of taxpayers, reducing line losses and power theft, and ending exemptions to narrow the fiscal deficit instead of increasing the power tariff.

He said the last increase in power tariff left the industrial sector, particularly the export industry like textile, uncompetitive in comparison to regional competitors. This may lead to the loss of more export orders and render many more people jobless.

Despite the tariff surge, he said, power companies would not be able to recover the targeted revenue loss of around 28-30%. At the same time, it will force many consumers to stop paying their bills, which have become unbearable. He asked the government to undertake fundamental reforms in the power sector to make electricity affordable. Besides, the government should launch a crackdown on the habitual power bill defaulters like putting them behind bars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024