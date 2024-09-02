Senator Mushtaq released

ISLAMABAD: The head of the Save Gaza campaign and former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) senator Mushtaq Ahmed, his wife and other volunteers were released on Sunday by Islamabad Police.

Their release followed negotiations between the Jamaat-e-Islami leadership and the authorities. Several volunteers who were also detained were released late last night.

Mushtaq Ahmed and others were arrested the previous day at D-Chowk for violating Section 144, which prohibits any group or organization from holding protests. The enforcement of Section 144 was cited by police as the reason for their detention.

Earlier, on June 22, Mushtaq Ahmed had met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, after which the Save Gaza sit-in, which had been ongoing for 41 days, was officially concluded.

