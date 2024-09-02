AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-02

Goldman Sachs to lay off over 1,300 employees, WSJ reports

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

BENGALURU: Goldman Sachs plans to cut more than 1,300 employees from its global workforce as part of an annual review process to cull low performers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank will likely cut between 3% and 4% of its workforce across various divisions, the report said, adding that the layoffs have already started and will continue through the fall.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The bank’s global workforce stood at 44,300, as of quarter ended June 30. Job cuts between 3% to 4% will likely impact an estimated 1,329 to 1,772 employees.

Goldman reinstated performance-related job culls in 2022 after it was halted for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the exercise reportedly resulted in between 1% and 5% of employees losing their jobs.

Wall Street Goldman Sachs

Comments

200 characters

Goldman Sachs to lay off over 1,300 employees, WSJ reports

PSDP projects: Ministries, Divisions asked to ‘cut your coat according to cloth’

Jul-Aug: there’s Rs98bn shortfall, admits FBR

‘PC (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ to be presented in NA today

Conversion of power plants to Thar coal: Govt likely to ask local banks for financing

PQEPC exploring options to resolve its financial woes

2024-25: PSDP allocation for NHA cut to Rs161.264bn

PTI denies holding negotiations with govt

Promotion of tourism: Stakeholders call for optimal utilisation of fisheries sector

Higher taxation: BMP says govt has failed to pass on oil price decline to consumers

Islamic financing helps govt save billions

Read more stories