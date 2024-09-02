AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

Monthly stipend of national legends’ families raised

PPI Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: A high-level meeting was held at Governor House under the chairmanship of Governor Sindh and Patron-in-Chief of Legends Trust, Kamran Khan Tessori. During the meeting, the principal approval was granted to increase the monthly stipend provided to the families of national legends. A scrutiny committee has also been formed to present its recommendations in the next meeting.

Tessori emphasized that every possible step would be taken for the welfare of these families. He stated that these legends are the pride of the nation, and their contributions in their respective fields will always be remembered.

The meeting was also attended by the Managing Trustee of the Trust, Suhail Wajahat Siddiqui, along with Trustees Sultana Siddiqui and Qaiser Nizamani.

Governor Sindh Governor House Kamran Khan Tessori

