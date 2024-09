NEW DELHI: India collected 1.75 trillion rupees ($20.87 billion) in goods and services tax (GST) in July, a rise of 10% from the same period last year, according to a government statement on Saturday.

The Indian government collected 1.59 trillion rupees as GST in the same month last year.