Petroleum products’ prices reduced

Wasim Iqbal Published September 1, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products up to Rs 3.32 per litre for the fortnight starting September 1, 2024.

The price of diesel has been reduced by Rs 3.32 per litre from Rs 266.97 to Rs 262.75 per litre. The price of petro has also been reduced by Rs 1.86 per litre from Rs 260.96 to Rs 259.10 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has further been slashed by Rs 2.15 per litre from Rs 171.77 to Rs 169.62 per litre. The rate of light diesel oil (LDO) has also been cut by Rs 2.97 per litre from Rs 157.02 to Rs 154.05 per litre.

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs1.86, HSD’s by Rs3.32 per litre

The government is charging Rs 60 per litre petroleum levy (PL) on petrol and HSD, while 5 per litre PL is being charged at kerosene oil. The petroleum products have been exempted from general sale tax.

The price of petroleum products have continued to fluctuate in the international market in the last fortnight and government adjusted consumers prices based on the international market prices and exchange rate variation.

